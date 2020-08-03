Chanelle Wimbish

Research Assistant

37, College Park, Maryland

T6 Paraplegia

At the Intersection of Being a Black and Disabled Woman

Having lived at the intersection of being a Black disabled woman for close to 11 years now, I regularly experience various injustices. Since I am part of both of these marginalized groups, sometimes I don’t know if the injustice is due to my Blackness or my disability.

I live in fear of being physically harmed or verbally abused. Once when I was in the parking lot of Whole Foods in Providence, Rhode Island, a white man verbally assaulted me for parking in between two spaces. When I told him there were no more accessible spots and I needed room for my wheelchair, he said that I shouldn’t be out if I have to park like that! This is a perfect example of “ableism.” Who knows if his issue really was just my parking job, or the fact that I was Black and disabled and a woman, but it made me both infuriated and sad. I had every right to be at that store to collect my groceries, just as he did.

Three years ago, I was at a restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, that would not seat our group of 10 Black people, claiming they didn’t accept “large groups” and that they were near closing time. It left me wondering if they did not seat us because we were Black or because we had two wheelchair users in our group. When I looked around the restaurant, I knew we were being discriminated against, as there was a large group already seated. It was quite appalling to experience and was maddening that we had to find somewhere else to eat when we wanted to eat there! Ironically, recently an article came out in one of the Chicago papers about stories of racism from patrons and employees of this restaurant. There was my proof that this restaurant turned us away due to our Blackness.

As I reflect on this country’s Constitution and how it only accounted for those who looked like our founding fathers, I realize that every other group of people that are not white males were not considered. Think about the number of acts and amendments that have thankfully been passed to include women, and Black people, and persons with disabilities. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, but didn’t cover disability.

It’s truly shocking to me that even 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, I still experience inaccessible public spaces. How can a restaurant have an accessible parking spot and ramp into the restaurant but not have an accessible bathroom? How can a restaurant claim to be accessible but have one step outside, or its only no-step entrance be in the back alley amongst the trash?

Just as with the Black Lives Matter movement that is fighting for racial equality and justice, the fight for equal access and justice for all people with disabilities is also a tiring but necessary fight. Whether Black or disabled, we are all human beings and deserve the right to live in a world free of iniquities amongst our white brethren.