NEW ISSUE



Thirty years ago the Americans with Disabilities Act was stuck in Congress. We talk with activists who crawled up the U.S. Capitol steps to shake it loose, advocates who assess how our civil rights law has performed since it passed, enforcers who ensure that the ADA works for everyone with a disability, and readers who reflect on the ADA’s impact on their own lives.

WIN $500



We’re looking for photos — whether of your stay-in-place garden, the secret project you’ve been designing or a simple moment of meaningfulness — that capture life as a wheelchair user in 2020 for our first-ever Photo Issue. Share your photo on Instagram and tag it with #RollUnited2020 and @NewMobilityMag, and you could win $500.

NEWS



Three-time Paralympian, Marine veteran and legendary long-distance rower Angela Madsen died during a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. The 63-year-old had completed many ocean rows and was midway into her expedition. Read here for the full story and more on the life of this amazing woman.

If you have a passion for creative expression — whether with pen, camera, brush or dance — check out this fellowship from Crip Camp and software giant Adobe. Up to 12 applicants will receive a $5,000 stipend, a one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud and a virtual mentorship from award-winning experts.

PRO TIPS

Having a good primary care physician to keep tabs on your overall health and jump on any issues when they pop up is one of the best things you can do to keep your healthcare flowing smoothly. But finding one with knowledge of SCI can be next to impossible. Here’s what to look for in a good PCP and how to train them to handle your unique medical needs.

