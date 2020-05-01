Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE

A trailblazing nurse wheels onto the front lines in New York City; an expectant mother with quadriplegia prepares for the arrival of twins; a quad quarantines on another continent; a vent user struggles to keep his “house of cards” support system from toppling; a longtime quad waits on indefinite hold for surgeries to restore function and ease pain; an Iowa resident tries to manage Medicaid privatization alongside anxiety and depression; and an outdoor enthusiast pretends his backyard is Yellowstone for an accessible #COVIDCampout. Here are personal accounts of how wheelchair users across the country are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early April, we asked six artists who use wheelchairs to submit pieces that speak to these unique times. They delivered with themes of strangeness, isolation, anxiety and, ultimately, the power of art to ease us into the unknown. Click the link to view our digital edition and see their powerful work.

Since we began offering disability-specific coverage of COVID-19, we’ve had readers writing in with questions — from how do I disinfect my wheelchair, to how do I isolate when I need personal assistance, to what foods and supplements can keep my immune system strong, among others. We reached out to experts to find the answers you’ve been looking for.

ONLINE WELLNESS OPPORTUNITY



If you don’t happen to have an accessible catamaran moored behind your house, this may be the next best thing. Join the crew of this unique sailing vessel as they share adaptive yoga lessons twice a week from the waters of beautiful Biscayne Bay. Each session focuses on breathing, range of motion, balance, community and overall care for our bodies. Click the link for more info on how to access the free, live workouts every Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m. EST.

PRO TIP



Summer is just around the corner. While no one knows what exactly it’s going to look like in this pandemic we’re living through, chances are that spending time outside with your family is going to be one of the most fun — and safest — ways to while away the season. Three wheelchair users share their favorite activities to enjoy away from crowds: handcycling, kayaking and hunting.

Receive New Mobility’s newsletter in your inbox, cleverly formatted for mobile devices. Subscribe.