COVID-19 COVERAGE



Staying healthy is on everyone’s mind right now, and diet and nutrition play a huge part in helping your body battle COVID-19. To get the best advice on keeping your immune system strong, we talked with longtime NM contributor Joanne Smith about what to eat and how to stock up for weeks at a time, all without breaking the bank.

Even if you’re staying home whenever possible and practicing social distancing guidelines, going to the grocery store can be stressful and put you at greater risk of infection. Fortunately, there are a growing number of grocery delivery and curbside pick-up services — from national companies like Amazon and Instacart to local markets and restaurants that are adapting to the crisis. Jean Dobbs walks you through how to successfully navigate some of the options.

LIVE ONLINE FITNESS CLASSES

ADAPT Training — a fitness and rehab facility in Beaverton, Oregon, that works with everyone from NFL players and Paralympic athletes to everyday warriors and clients with neurological disabilities — is about to kick off a four-week series of live, online fitness classes. The SitStrong program runs three days a week and can be completed without any equipment. Thirty-minute sessions will alternate between strength and muscular endurance workouts, with every class including range-of-motion movements focused on shoulder health. This is elite-level training that, due to the COVID-19 crisis, ADAPT is offering on a donation basis. Take advantage while you can.

ADA 30TH ANNIVERSARY



The latest installment of our year-long retrospective of NM’s ADA coverage takes us from 2000 to 2010. It was a decade marked by lawsuits to try to make the law’s promise a reality. These suits often took a personal toll, but we began to see real change in access and, eventually, attitudes. As we celebrate the ADA’s 30th anniversary, take a look back and then help United Spinal share its message of full accessibility for the future by joining the new awareness campaign, Roll on 30.

FUN READ



After a C5 spinal cord injury derailed the major league dreams of baseball prospect Cory Hahn, the Arizona Diamondbacks still selected him the 34th round of the 2013 MLB draft. Hahn was a hometown boy, and the move could easily be seen as nothing more than a low-risk PR move. Instead, writes Ian Ruder, “Hahn would exceed all of the team’s expectations, using the same ‘bulldog’ mentality that brought him success in center field to quickly work his way up the organizational ladder and establish himself as one of its rising stars.”

HELP OTHERS WITH SCI/D



Want to help a new generation of college students with SCI/D choose the right school and have a successful college experience? Wheels on Campus: A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Colleges and Universities for Wheelchair Users, edited by former New Mobility Editor Tim Gilmer, is seeking input from college students and graduates. Learn how to share your experience here.

