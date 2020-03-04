Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE



For athletes, putting one of today’s sports chairs through its paces results in a rush of acceleration, velocity and snappy turns — it’s a cool synergy of human and machine. Here’s a look at who is making the best sports chairs for lacrosse, rugby, basketball and tennis — and what the players say about them. Plus, Paula Larson looks at how power soccer has grown into a high-level international sport.

BLOG

In her latest “Reframed” blog, Reveca Torres introduces us to four of her friends — Nestor, Yolanda, Hector and Roberto. OK, “friend” might be a stretch for appliances like a smart thermostat and a robot vacuum, among others, but “these four gadgets help me around the house, are familiar with my habits, and keep me safe and warm,” she writes. “Isn’t that what friends do?”

NEWS



Wheelchair users have done some crazy things over the years — think Rick Hansen’s round-the-world push or Mark Wellman’s climb of El Cap — but an expedition currently underway is likely to wind up near the top of the list. André Kajlich and a team of disabled adventurers are in the final stages of an expedition from the lowest point in South America all the way to the 22,841-foot summit of Aconcagua. Check here for the full story and how to follow along.

PRO TIP

One of the secondary problems of chronic SCI is a continued loss of bone density, which after a few decades in a chair often leads to fractures of the lower extremities. These breaks are frequently the result of a “low energy insult,” such as a fall out the chair while wheeling or a failed transfer. Bob Vogel gives a rundown on how bone-growth stimulators can help heal stubborn fractures and get you back up and moving.

JOB OPPORTUNITY



We are looking for a Circulation Manager/Audience Development Specialist to join our team at New Mobility magazine, the member publication of United Spinal Association. In this role, you will manage print magazine circulation while leveraging digital data to help convert online readers and social media followers to subscribers or members. Qualified subscribers/members are encouraged to apply.

SURVEY OPPORTUNITY



Spinal stimulation is one of the most exciting areas in SCI recovery research. The Praxis Spinal Cord Institute and the North American Spinal Cord Injury Consortium have partnered to create a survey aiming to help researchers better understand the priorities and expectations of those with spinal cord injury. If you are interested in helping to advance SCI research, the survey should take approximately 15-20 minutes and will close March 31, 2020.

