We are looking for a Circulation Manager/Audience Development Specialist to join our team at New Mobility magazine, the member publication of United Spinal Association. In this role, you will manage print magazine circulation while leveraging digital data to help convert online readers and social media followers to subscribers or members. With the upcoming redesign of our website, you will have the opportunity to collaborate on a digital engagement strategy that builds brand loyalty and expands our reach. This position reports to the Publisher.

Print circulation duties – 65%

• Build, manage and maintain circulation-related mailing lists for New Mobility.

• Develop and test promotions for New Mobility to increase subscriptions and/or memberships.

• Provide circulation-related customer service, always with an eye toward improving a subscriber or member’s experience.

• Prepare monthly print order, and ensure postage accounts are adequately funded prior to issue mail date.

• Print, prepare and mail renewals and bills each month. Order and preserve an adequate inventory of renewal and bill forms and envelopes.

• Manage periodical accounts with the United States Postal Service and our printer; prepare and file annual Statement of Ownership.

• Work with vendors to arrange free bulk distribution.

• Manage list rental orders.

• Prepare a short, template-based profile of one member per month.

• Build mailing lists manually as needed for specific projects.

Digital audience development duties – 35%

• Analyze web, newsletter and social media data to support the content team in generating on-brand content that increases conversions. Follow all platforms closely, generate reports and offer strategic ideas. Does not involve content creation.

• Develop marketing strategies and campaigns for budget-friendly paid placements on various platforms.

• Collaborate on website redesign. Advocate for the user and help the team build audience development concepts into the site.

• Advise and assist in SEO optimization.

What you bring

• A passion for analyzing data and using databases to their greatest potential.

• Experience in both print circulation management and digital audience development.

• A desire to help a mission-driven publication explore contemporary technology to reach more people.

• Expertise in QuickFill or similar subscription databases.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office, especially Excel.

• Experience with and insight into web, email and social media data analysis.

• Ability to work under pressure to meet monthly print deadlines while continually monitoring faster-paced digital distribution.

• Ability to create and test data-driven marketing strategies.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to work independently and collaboratively to bring ideas to life.

• A consumer-focused mentality — you enjoy data, but you realize its purpose is connecting people with the content they want.

What we offer

• Career: ability to grow in multiple fields within a mission-based organization.

• Work environment: 35-hour workweek. Dedicated, hard-working colleagues. Will consider home office arrangement for the right candidate.

• Culture: transparency of goals and plans, support, collaboration, trust, community, passion for meaningful work.

• Benefits: paid time off, employer-sponsored health insurance, matching 401K and more after probationary period.

• Compensation: Commensurate with experience; room for growth.

We are New Mobility, the magazine for active wheelchair users. Our mission is to deliver information that increases independence and opportunities for a full life to readers living with paralysis. As the member publication of United Spinal Association, NM is part of a larger organization focused on enhancing quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries and disorders.

A few of United Spinal’s core values:

• Employees are our most valuable resource

• Integrity matters

• Disability rights are civil rights

• Work is meaningful when you are changing the world for the better

• Teamwork is key

United Spinal Association is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Our office is wheelchair accessible, but candidates and employees should always feel free to request accommodations.

