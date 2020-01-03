Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE



Architect, businesswoman and policy-shaper Karen Braitmayer earned the American Institute of Architect’s 2019 Whitney M. Young Award for Social Responsibility. There’s no hyperbole in saying that Braitmayer has as much positive influence on making our built environment more accessible and inclusive as anyone working in the United States today. We are proud to name Braitmayer the 2019 New Mobility Person of the Year.

BLOG

As 2020 gets underway, Reveca Torres’ latest Reframed blog looks forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our community. “The wheels need to turn faster and leave this stagnation in the dust,” she writes. “Today I am hopeful because a new year always feels like a fresh start with renewed energy. Our community has strong disability advocates and activists, it is an election year, and technology is opening up new pathways.”

NEW COLUMNS

In 2020, we’re debuting several new columns, including this one by none other than the quadfather of technology himself, Todd Stabelfeldt. Whether it’s “a flat tire on Tuesday, a fall that lands you in urgent care on Wednesday, a job or the bills,” our daily lives can grind us down, he says. Fortunately, every quarter he’ll be sharing advice on how new and existing technologies can help you “maximize your independence, improve your lives and stare down that machine.”

With a hat tip to NM’s recent “Big Ideas” issue, we’re launching a Big Ideas column in which we’ll talk with leaders in our community about paradigm shifts that will shape our world in the near future. What better way to kick things off than by chatting with legendary disability-rights advocate Judy Heumann about ideas for increasing our community’s impact and inclusiveness?

PRO TIP

Though pinball, remote-controlled vehicles and off-road racing may seem worlds apart, they’re all easily adaptable and can offer a ton of fun to wheelchair users, whatever your functional abilities. Bog Vogel talks with three adaptive hobbyists about how they make the most of their passions and how you can get in on the experience too.

Receive New Mobility’s newsletter in your inbox, cleverly formatted for mobile devices. Subscribe.