SPONSORED CONTENT: This article was written by or on behalf of one of our advertisers, who paid a fee for their post to appear in New Mobility’s Sponsored Content. The advertiser did so because they believe their product is something our readers would be interested in, and benefit from.

One of the most frequently raised concerns when it comes to considering a home elevator is the unwanted introduction of an unsightly, clinical-looking focal point into the lovely sanctuary that is our home.

However, with the latest design-led products available this need not be a worry. The user is far more likely to be delighted with the stylish new addition to their home, rather than seeing one of these lifts as a compromise to their décor.

Wheelchair-accessible residential elevators for by Lifton not only dispense with all the negatives surrounding a stair lift solution to multi floor access but also goes far beyond the expectations of most customers as to just how elegant a home lift can be.

The Lifton Trio Home Elevator has an elegant curved profile, with a gray finish and soft white LED downlights, making it the ultimate travel experience. It can be customized with color and design features to suit you and your home décor. If desired it can be tucked away in a former cupboard space and of course unlike stairlift solutions it need not impinge on the staircase or ease of use for others in the home. More often than not, the Trio with style radiating from every aspect of its design, finds itself the main feature of any room.

Spacious enough for a standard sized wheelchair, yet surprisingly compact with a footprint of just 41” x 54”, the Lifton residential elevator reinvents the rule book, protecting your precious floorspace, while giving you access to all areas, at all times.

Practically this type of lift, available nationwide, allows the user to simply enter the lift independently without any inconvenience. There is no getting in and out of a wheelchair into a stair lift, no belts or straps for safety and no embarrassment. The user completely retains their independence around their own home.

The Lifton Trio Elevator is swift as well as stylish. Travel between floors can take as little as 30 seconds, in contrast a stair lift typically takes longer than a minute, particularly if it is a turning staircase. With Lifton it is not at all a case of ‘style over substance’. Its reliability is second to none, among its many beneficial features is an emergency back-up battery, so you will never find yourself between floors during a power outage. It is not at all prone to breakdowns, so similarly you will find yourself confined to one floor until a problem is fixed.

With no detail overlooked, these residential elevators include a gently angled ramp, hold-to-run controls and the option of a through-car design allowing entry and exit from both sides – avoiding any tricky manoeuvres. This elevator is fully self-supporting running along its unique patented dual rail system, so no major building work is needed. Once fitted into a location of your choice, it simply plugs into a standard domestic wall socket and it is ready to go.

