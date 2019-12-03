casting-call

CHARACTER: Lind Bellows. Can play 40s, female. Can authentically portray a wheelchair user. Ability to do an authentic Aussie accent a plus. Flight Director of G-Force Mission Control, Lind is tough and hard-working. She accepts nothing less from her subordinates than unerring competence and unquestioned loyalty. She is well-aware of the skittish capriciousness of the stockholders upon whose confidence they all depend for future funding.

An over-achiever, Lind has had an amazing life, once competing for the Australian Olympic ski-team and graduating as the first female valedictorian from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology with a degree in aerospace engineering. She then served as a fighter pilot in the Royal Australian Air Force, flying her F35 in multiple combat missions before having to use a wheelchair as a result of an accident. Linda has zero patience or rapport with children — she’s unable to relate to them and unwilling to try beyond affecting a sing-song voice dripping with saccharine when she needs them to “not touch,” “be quiet,” “stop running” or “get out of my bloody way.” 7/10 SERIES REGULAR

LOGLINE: In the very near future, five kids accidentally launch aboard a spacecraft meant to intercept a mysterious asteroid in space. With no proper training, parents millions of miles away, and a malfunctioning onboard AI, the kids must work together to find their way back home.

We are committed to diverse, inclusive casting. Please submit qualified performers, without regard to disability, race, age, national origin, ethnic origin or any other basis prohibited by law.

