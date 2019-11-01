The Massachusetts General Hospital is recruiting volunteers with mobility impairments diagnosed with cancer at least a year after being unable to walk, or having difficulty walking, for a research study about delays in diagnosing cancer among people with disabilities.

“We are looking at people with mobility disabilities who later develop one of four cancers that present diverse symptoms that might be mistaken as related to underlying disability — colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, or non-Hodgkin lymphoma,” says Nicole Agorannik, a research assistant working with Dr. Lisa Iezzoni at the Mongan Institute Health Policy Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. “We are hoping to interview 20 people who fit these criteria about their experiences.” Those who are interviewed will receive a $50 gift card.

Volunteers must:

• Appear to have had difficulty with movement or mobility

• Have had non-Hodgkin lymphoma, prostate, colorectal or ovarian cancer within the last 10 years

• Be between 21-74 years old

• Speak English and live in the United States

If interested please contact Nicole Agaronnik at 617/724-0930 or email her at nagaronnik@mgh.harvard.edu. Please leave your name, e-mail address and/or phone number so that she may contact you.

Photo by Tom Austin/Wikipedia Creative Commons