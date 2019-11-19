Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

PRO TIPS



As electrical stimulation becomes increasingly common for its multitude of benefits — including reduced spasticity, muscle strengthening, pain relief and improved circulation ­— a company called PowerDot is disrupting the field with a consumer-friendly e-stim unit that can be controlled via your smartphone without needing an advanced degree in physiology. Seth McBride tries one out and finds it lives up to its advertising.

As a wheelchair user, it’s not always easy to switch gears from an activity — doing your bathroom routine, playing with your kid on the floor, or waiting for a caregiver in the morning — and go to the front door when someone knocks. Now, thanks to smart video doorbells like Google’s Nest and Amazon’s Ring, you can see and talk with whomever is at your door and then decide whether to let them in or not. Sonny Ali gives a full breakdown of each so you can decide which is right for you.

There is so much happening in the world of spinal cord injury research and functional recovery right now that it can be hard for anyone to keep up to date. Fortunately for anyone who wants to join a potentially beneficial clinical trial, there’s a new searchable database that can help you find a relevant trial based on location, injury level, severity and time since injury.

Manufacturers introduced several useful innovations this year, including caster housings, wheelchair frames and rear wheels designed to reduce jolts and vibrations; a custom cushion and back that offer postural support and a soft, comfortable feel; and power wheelchair bases that can improve reach and glide up steep inclines.

VIDEO



If you’ve never seen elite-level wheelchair racing — or you just want to watch some dudes going ridiculously fast around a track — check out this video from the recent IPC world championships in Dubai. American Daniel Romanchuk, the 800-meter world record holder, fends off the world’s best with a track-scorching time of 1:32, eight seconds faster than the nondisabled world record.

