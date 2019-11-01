ADAPTATIONS, TOOLS & TECH

Gear Hacks: Invent your way to greater independence with some simple home solutions.

Beat Bedrest: Maximize your time spent in bed with these products and ideas.

Freedom Bed: For people worried about skin issues and turning, the Freedom Bed could live up to its name.

Video Doorbells: Reviews of the latest from Nest and Ring.

HEALTH & HYGIENE

Me and My Obi: The true story of a man and his handy feeding robot.

Food & Mood: Avoid depression with these simple diet ideas.

FITNESS & SPORTS

Para Karate: A passion rediscovered, a purpose found. No kicks needed.

Muscle Stim Made Easy: Powerdot is changing the e-stim game.