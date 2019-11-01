AAPD and Disabilityin Rate Disability Inclusion

Given that 111 corporations have earned the highest score possible with the Disability Equality Index, it may be time to brush off your resume and secure that dream job.

Launched in 2014, the Index is a joint project of the American Association of People with Disabilities and DisabilityIn that provides a rigorous, fair, and transparent benchmarking tool to both help companies improve as well as build reputations as employers of choice. “Research shows that companies that champion disability inclusion significantly outperform their peers across key financial indices, including revenue, net income, profit margins and shareholder returns,” says Ted Kennedy, Jr., AAPD’s board chair. “AAPD is truly impressed by this year’s DEI participation and we’re proud to collaborate with the business community to prioritize industry-wide disability inclusion practices.”

Companies are scored from 0 to 100 on how well their policies and procedures include people with disabilities. Indicators include having a senior executive who is a person with a disability or ally for the community, a company-wide written statement of commitment to diversity and inclusion that specifically mentions disability and that encourages people with disabilities to self-identify.

One of the companies that scored a perfect 100 is the cosmetics juggernaut L’Oréal. “We are very proud that L’Oréal USA has received a top score in the DEI ratings for the second consecutive year,” says Angela Guy, senior vice president, Diversity & Inclusion, L’Oréal USA. “An inclusive workplace is crucial for L’Oréal in fulfilling its commitment to providing beauty for all. That means we are always working to recruit and retain a diverse group of talented people representing all dimensions of diversity who are able to bring valuable insights and experiences to our company.”

Many industries are represented, from computers to medical to finance to air travel to communications. Review the full list at disabilityin.org.

*****

.

Braunability Unveils Employment Initiative

BraunAbility was founded by Ralph Braun, a wheelchair user with spinal muscular atrophy, so it’s no surprise that the van conversion company employs people with disabilities. After all, it has done so for over 50 years.

But now, with its Drive for Inclusion initiative, BraunAbility has pledged to do even better. “This new effort will formalize our commitment to disability inclusion and help us continue living up to our aspiration of seeing the world through the eyes of our customers,” says Staci Kroon, BraunAbility’s CEO. “There is no better way to ensure people with physical disabilities are ingrained in our company operations than by hiring them to impact the organization from the inside out.” The company’s approach is three-fold:

1. BraunAbility will ensure each job opening at the company is directly sent to more than 20 disability referral sources throughout Indiana, where its headquarters are located.

2. The company will continue participating in Indianapolis-based Eskanazi Health’s summer internship program, which is specifically for college students with physical disabilities.

3. BraunAbility’s new headquarters in Carmel, Indiana, was designed with input from people with physical disabilities, and features a variety of elements that make the space accessible and accommodating to people with mobility challenges.