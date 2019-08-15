Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

TRAVEL

With electromagnetic vortexes, UFO sightings, ancient cliff dwellings and epic red rock formations, Sedona, Arizona, is breathtaking, a little bit kooky and endlessly interesting. What’s more, the city has made serious efforts to make its myriad attractions wheelchair-accessible. Here’s a guide to this jewel of the Southwestern desert.

THIS WEEK IN RIDICULOUSNESS

Here’s your mission: Take a helicopter to the top of an 8,000-foot mountain with 45-degree, fully exposed slopes covered in loose shale and figure out how to get yourself down in one piece. No problem, right? Not if you’re Ryan St. Lawrence, a T4 para with a Bowhead Reach and a marginally calibrated sense of self-preservation. To see the far limits of adaptive mountain biking in 2019, check out this short video.

PRO TIPS

A recent change in federal law has opened the floodgates on sales of products featuring cannabidiol, a cannabis-derived compound that offers many medicinal benefits without marijuana’s psychoactive components. Whether for sleep, pain or spasms, wheelchair users are increasingly turning to CBD products to help alleviate some of the secondary complications of SCI.

In the dog days of summer, there’s nothing better than getting out on the water. So check out the Bellyak prone kayak, which provides a fun and stable new way to paddle on your favorite lake or river. All you need are inexpensive hand paddles and a sense of adventure.

With disabled actors increasingly visible across all types of media, there’s never been a better time to get into show biz. But getting your wheel in the door involves a lot more than a headshot and an urge to entertain. Teal Sherer gives some valuable advice on how to develop your talent, create your own opportunities, find your community and, hopefully, become the next big thing.

Receive New Mobility’s newsletter in your inbox, cleverly formatted for mobile devices. Subscribe.