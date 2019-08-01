Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE

Living life with a disability almost inevitably involves a delicate, and often frustrating, dance with the rest of society’s (mis)conceptions of inspiration. Emily Ladau writes about the rise of inspiration porn, wherein people with disabilities are reduced to tokens, and what we can do to change the narrative. Gary Karp taps into his years as a professional speaker to explore the fine line speakers with disabilities must roll to deliver their messages and not be seen as inspirational for the wrong reasons.

NEWS

If you could use some personal assistance that doesn’t show up late and smelling like cigarettes, here’s a sweet offer. To promote independence through voice-activated technology, Google Nest and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation are teaming up to give 100,000 Google Home Mini smart speakers to people living with paralysis and their caregivers. Click the link for full details on how to claim yours.

ANALYSIS

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have revolutionized the transportation landscape — but in most of America, that revolution has excluded wheelchair users. Seth McBride looks at how these companies have used political lobbying to skirt meaningful reforms and what cities are doing to fight back.

HUMOR

If you’re in need of a good laugh, take a few seconds to look at this month’s comic from Mat Barton, which nails the hazards of keeping a ferret as a service animal.

PRO TIP

For high-level quads, it can be rare to find a recreation option that puts you on a level playing field with your nondisabled friends, but the IKAN adaptive bowler allows power chair users of all levels to control speed, spin and trajectory at their local bowling alleys. Kenny Salvini reports on everything you need to find your inner Lebowski.

