At the Heart of Special Needs

Posted on Sept. 6. 2018

Annabelle was 5 when she came into my life. It was among my truest blessings, not just because of my own yearning to continue being a round-the-clock parent since my oldest daughter was finishing high school and going off to college, but because of the beautiful child Annabelle was. She exuded a joy and carefree zest for life that simply isn’t found in most people, even children.

Any time that we marry someone with children, it’s often said to be a “package deal,” but this union was far beyond such simple words. This was the universe bestowing me among the most precious gifts in my life — a wife and a second daughter.

We often hear of “special needs children.” In raising my oldest daughter, Emily, I always took issue with that term because every child has “special needs,” where our role as parents is to identify and meet each of our children’s needs, unique to that child. In raising Emily from birth through graduate school, I’ve been aware of the many “special needs” she’s had along the way.

Annabelle, likewise, has special needs. But again, like all children, hers are unique. Annabelle has spina bifida and autism. She’s wicked smart and has a sense of humor that has those of us around her laughing most of the time, but she doesn’t have “typical” interpersonal interactions. There’s no I-love-you, which makes her hugging her mother or occasionally holding my hand so powerful within our hearts.

As parents, my wife and I ensure that Annabelle has everything she needs, from skilled nursing care, to a special bed, to her own play room. I didn’t realize how much Annabelle recognized me and my dedication to meeting her needs until one night in our van. She was watching YouTube videos on her tablet while my wife took our groceries into the house.

Suddenly Annabelle dropped her tablet in a spot on the van floor where neither of us could easily get it. She became upset, panicking, and I realized that if I reclined my seat back, I might be able to grab the tablet. As I did so, it put me in proximity to Annabelle, and she began patting my shoulder, repeating, “Mark! Mark! Mark!”

This moment was profound because she doesn’t address anyone by name. Her addressing me directly in her moment of desperation was both heartbreaking, as she was so upset, and breathtaking because she was reaching out to me for help.

Fortunately, I scooped up the tablet and handed it to her, crisis ended.

Annabelle’s father will rightfully always be such. However, being acknowledged as her “Mark” in her time of need was among the most heartfelt moments of my life.