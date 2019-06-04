Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE

“I have learned the lesson of moving on, even when tragic things happen,” writes Henry Poling in this month’s cover story about his life as a rancher in Wyoming. “I have watched a cow stay by her calf for a few days after it has died, obviously saddened by the loss, but I see how they eventually go back to the herd, reintegrate and go on living. This has probably been one of the best lessons for me in dealing with life in a chair. Mourn for a bit, because the loss deserves it, then move on and make the most of the rest of your life.”

RESEARCH OPPORTUNITY

If you’re a woman with an SCI and a high-speed internet connection, check out this 10-week online wellness study with topics that include self-care, dealing with negative thoughts, building healthy relationships and sexuality.

HUMOR

Mattel recently announced that due to demand from young girls, they were going to be creating a new, wheelchair-using version of their world-famous Barbie doll. The news got Mike Ervin reflecting on his own childhood. “It didn’t once cross my mind that it would be cool if my G.I. Joe was in a wheelchair,” he writes. “But today’s criplets pretend differently than we used to. They (and their parents) are cocky enough to believe that they can be a princess or a badass like G.I. Joe and still be in wheelchair, too.”

PRO TIPS

The weather’s warm, the sun is shining and it’s time to get outdoors. Why not take a wheelchair accessible hike? Here are a few resources to get you on your way.

Epic Gothic castles, sunset riverboat cruises, some of World War II’s most important historical sites and a whole lot more — a trip to Germany and Austria will leave your schedule packed, but it doesn’t have to empty your bank account. From crowdsourcing accessibility recommendations to creating your own tour itinerary and meal-planning at local grocery stores, Lilly Longshore breaks down how to plan an affordable international trip.

