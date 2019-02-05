New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – February 5, 2019

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE

From ghosted to happily-ever-after and everything in between, online dating offers a huge range of potential experiences. We talked with wheelchair users who’ve been playing the digital dating game to get their advice on how to frame disability in profiles, move a relationship into the real world and rebound when things aren’t going as planned. Online dating with a disability might take some work, but it also offers more options than ever before — here’s how to make the most of it.

NEWS

One of the biggest content producers in the world is casting for a wheelchair-using girl to co-star in a new family series, “The Healing Powers of Dude.” We have the details on how to apply — share widely to help give the next disabled star her shot.

TRENDING

The Super Bowl might have been a defensive slug fest with an outcome that made most everyone outside of New England groan, but Microsoft paid for one minute on the biggest (and most expensive) platform in advertising to showcase its Xbox adaptive controller and some of the disabled gamers who use it. That’s pretty cool.

PRO TIPS

In his new column “Everyday Ethics” Tim Gilmer takes a deeper look at the options we have when confronted with disability-related dilemmas. First up: managing the caregiver relationship during potentially dangerous medical situations.

Over the long haul, paralysis can do a number on our kidneys. Bethany A. Hoppe shares how a renal-friendly diet — one that is low-to-no sodium, low potassium and relatively low in protein — can keep your all-important internal filtration system running smoothly.

