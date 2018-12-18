New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – December 19, 2018

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

LAST-MINUTE HELP

Calling all last-minute shoppers. Bob Vogel offers some great gift ideas for wheelchairs users — from Nordic fitness poles for the wannabe Scandinavian, to height-adjustable garage shelves for gear junkies, to camera mounts for budding photographers and a whole lot more. However you roll, we have you covered.

TRENDING

Microsoft has a new holiday commercial, playing across major networks in the U.S. that shows a kid excitedly gathering a neighborhood of gamers to watch their friend totally crush some pixilated foe. The reveal? The game whiz uses a wheelchair and the new Xbox Adaptive Controller. Cute holiday fun or use of disability to tickle the heart (and purse) strings? Watch the commercial and let us know what you think.

CLINICAL TRIAL OPPORTUNITY

Need some help getting fit? This research study may be for you. It’s recruiting participants with SCI for a 16-week, online physical-activity program that includes weekly meetings and adaptive exercise routines to do at home. Plus, compensation is provided. Sounds like a good way to jump start the new year.

PRO TIP

3D printers are cheaper, easier to use and more functional than ever. Whether you’re a DIYer or an entrepreneur looking to prototype, 3D printers can take you from idea to product without the hassle and expense of a traditional manufacturing process. From eating tools to dog treat dispensers and even an automatic leg bag opener, we show you how inventive wheelchair users are using the technology to create custom adaptive devices.

TRAVEL

“Salad bars present some unique design dilemmas … getting a wheelchair close enough to see and reach things, longer tongs aren’t much of an answer, and then there’s the issue of sneeze guards,” wrote a reader looking for a solution. This is the story of how Josie Byzek journeyed through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to find an answer to the salad bar conundrum, but was thwarted by the beauty of Amish country.

