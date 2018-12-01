Accessing the Wilds of Northern California

It just got a whole lot easier to enjoy the great outdoors in Northern California with the launch of Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program‘s new website, accessnca.org. Here, you’ll find over 100 detailed listings under the headings Explore, Play and Sleep — including info on trails, parks, adapted outdoor adventure programs and various lodging options such as yurts, cabins and hostels.

“People with accessibility needs don’t typically have the luxury to spontaneously go for a hike or take an overnight adventure. They need accessibility information in advance of their trip to make sure that they will not encounter barriers,” says Bonnie Lewkowicz, a C5-6 quad.

She founded Access Northern California in 1998 and partnered with BORP in 2017 to create the new web guide. “When a website simply claims that a trail or cabin is ‘accessible,’ it leaves the user wondering what criteria were used to make that determination, because ‘one size access’ does not fit all.”

Every entry on accessnca.org includes details as specific as trail surface and width. Lewkowicz’s lodging entries include restroom features, door width and bed height.