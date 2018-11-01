IZ Adaptive Relaunches

After disappearing from the fashion scene for about a year and a half, IZ Adaptive roared back on Sept. 24 with new carriers and an expanded line of inclusive clothing.

Founder Izzy Camilleri couldn’t be happier. “We are super excited and happy to be back! We look forward to serving our clients again and reaching new ones, and plan on continuing to introduce new products and categories moving forward,” she says.

Camilleri calls response to the relaunch warm, and even relieved. “We’ve had comments on our social media platforms such as, ‘This is the happiest news I’ve ever received in my entire life,’” she says. “We’ve been told how good the quality of our products is and how well they’ve lasted.”

Many NEW MOBILITY readers concur. Upon learning IZ was coming back in a July 3 News article about the September relaunch, Lisa J. Maheu-Gauthier commented: “I’m so glad that you are back. Your jeans are incredible, the fit is perfect for someone in a wheelchair. I can’t wait to order!” And, “I join the chorus,” posted Catherine Brown-Evernden. “I look forward to doing business again!”

A few of the changes this time around are sizes up to 3XL, what the company is calling “more accessible prices” — ranging between $25 and $425 — and new carriers, as the clothing will be available through Zappos Adaptive and Macy’s. Following are some of the new fashion offerings, from classic to comfy. Look to izadaptive.com for ordering information and updates.