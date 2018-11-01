IZ Adaptive Relaunches

After disappearing from the fashion scene for about a year and a half, IZ Adaptive roared back on Sept. 24 with new carriers and an expanded line of inclusive clothing.
Founder Izzy Camilleri couldn’t be happier. “We are super excited and happy to be back! We look forward to serving our clients again and reaching new ones, and plan on continuing to introduce new products and categories moving forward,” she says.
Camilleri calls response to the relaunch warm, and even relieved. “We’ve had comments on our social media platforms such as, ‘This is the happiest news I’ve ever received in my entire life,’” she says. “We’ve been told how good the quality of our products is and how well they’ve lasted.”
Many NEW MOBILITY readers concur. Upon learning IZ was coming back in a July 3 News article about the September relaunch, Lisa J. Maheu-Gauthier commented: “I’m so glad that you are back. Your jeans are incredible, the fit is perfect for someone in a wheelchair. I can’t wait to order!” And, “I join the chorus,” posted Catherine Brown-Evernden. “I look forward to doing business again!”
A few of the changes this time around are sizes up to 3XL, what the company is calling “more accessible prices” — ranging between $25 and $425 — and new carriers, as the clothing will be available through Zappos Adaptive and Macy’s. Following are some of the new fashion offerings, from classic to comfy. Look to izadaptive.com for ordering information and updates.
Anthony Lue, who has an SCI, models the two-piece suit. As with most of Izzy’s inclusive designs, this suit jacket is cut to look and feel best on a seated person, as are the pants. The front zipper fly is longer than traditional pants and also features a pull tab to provide easier access. The waistband closes with a hook and bar in the front, and has a bit of elastic in the back for comfort.
Anita Kaiser models the seated jegging. Jeggings are beloved for combining the classic look of denm with the unequaled comfort of leggings. These are cut higher in the back and lower in the front to provide the most natural, comfortable fit while seated. Also, they feature pull-tabs and a fully-elastic waistband to make it easier to get in and out of them.
Anthony Lue, Bryan Cuerrier and Anita Kaiser are wearing IZ Adaptive seated sweat pants, which are cut with wheelchair users in mind and have pull tabs to make it easier to dress. Lue’s also features a fly to make it easier in the bathroom. Both Lue and Kaiser have SCIs and Cuerrier lost part of an arm, half of one leg and his full left leg to a flesh-eating disease.
Chris Channon models the seated pea coat. This coat showcases what makes IZ Adaptive so valuable, as it’s cut to look and feel best on a seated person, which eliminates bulk or bunching in the front. Other features include magnetic closures. Channon, who has a spinal cord injury, is also modelling seated chinos, featuring a full elastic waist and a fly with a removable pull tab. There are also tabs at the sides to help with pulling up the pants.