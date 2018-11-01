The 2019 Consumer Guide

Adaptive products and adaptive lifestyles go hand in hand. Our annual Consumer Guide shows you the tech — and the techniques — for living fully on wheels.
ADAPTATIONS, TOOLS & TECH
Ramping It Up: A DIY guide for building your own ramps.
IZ Is Back: Stylish clothier IZ Adaptive is back with new looks.
HEALTH & HYGIENE
Sicilian Secrets: The Italian island’s dietary genius uncovered.
MS Vaccines: The latest on flu vaccination and MS treatments.
FITNESS & SPORTS
A New Way to Gait Train: The Spartan by Renegait.
Accessible Scuba: Diveheart opens the sea to all.
MOBILITY & SEATING
Hop Any Obstacle: The Terrain Hopper offers unparalleled access.
New Ways to Roll: Pushing backwards? With levers? Yes.
Innovations: Watch for these cool new products.
AUTOMOTIVE
How to Buy a Used Van: What you need to know.
DISABILITY SERVICES
Podcast Revolution: Get your disability info and more on the go.
Services 101: Cutting through “internet overwhelm” to get started.
DISABILITY MEDIA
SPINALpedia Faves: Good vids to start your deep dive into the leading SCI-video site.