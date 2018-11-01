The 2019 Consumer Guide

Adaptive products and adaptive lifestyles go hand in hand. Our annual Consumer Guide shows you the tech — and the techniques — for living fully on wheels.

ADAPTATIONS, TOOLS & TECH

Ramping It Up: A DIY guide for building your own ramps.

IZ Is Back: Stylish clothier IZ Adaptive is back with new looks.

HEALTH & HYGIENE

Sicilian Secrets: The Italian island’s dietary genius uncovered.

MS Vaccines: The latest on flu vaccination and MS treatments.

FITNESS & SPORTS

A New Way to Gait Train: The Spartan by Renegait.

Accessible Scuba: Diveheart opens the sea to all.

MOBILITY & SEATING

Hop Any Obstacle: The Terrain Hopper offers unparalleled access.

New Ways to Roll: Pushing backwards? With levers? Yes.

Innovations: Watch for these cool new products.

AUTOMOTIVE

How to Buy a Used Van: What you need to know.

DISABILITY SERVICES

Podcast Revolution: Get your disability info and more on the go.

Services 101: Cutting through “internet overwhelm” to get started.

DISABILITY MEDIA

SPINALpedia Faves: Good vids to start your deep dive into the leading SCI-video site.

Illustration by Doug Davis