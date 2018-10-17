New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – October 17, 2018

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEWS

The President has signed into law the bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2018, which includes a number of key reforms to protect the rights of disabled airline passengers and resolve some of the myriad issues we encounter at the airport and on the airplane. It is considered a big win for the disability community.

TRENDING

Considering the dance moves of most wheelchair users we know — variations on the upper-body portion of the running man and/or some possibly-on-beat shoulder shrugs ­— this video from the inclusive dance company Infinite Flow is on a whole other level. With over a million views in a week, it features beautiful choreography, some of the best disabled dancers out there and a few party tricks. Take two minutes and enjoy.

FUN READ

Kenny Salvini profiles the accessible trail advocate Ian Mackay, who is fighting to make the outdoors more accessible for all while having a hell of a good time in process. Take a ride with this nature-loving beer connoisseur who’s rolled more than 10,000 miles in four years, crisscrossing his home state of Washington in his sip-and-puff power chair.

PRO TIPS

What chair user hasn’t thought up some tool to help make their life a little more functional or fun? Alex Ghenis talks with the inventors of the BIGPAW footplate, the Derrington Toilet and the Attracmount cell phone holder about what it took to go from idea into functional product.

From a cherry red 1968 Ford Mustang, to a gleaming white 2008 Chevy Corvette, a 1985 “Hel Camino” and everything in between, wheelers across the county are adapting the car of their dreams to meet their needs. Check out a few of our favorites.

