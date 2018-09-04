New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – September 4, 2018

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE

Ola Ojewumi, Cody Unser, Kavita Krishnaswamy, Rose Hollermann and Santina Muha may not be household names yet, but they are making big impacts. Whether instigating change in Washington, D.C., advocating for better medical care, engineering the next generation of robotics to serve those with disabilities, extending the United States’ dominance in women’s basketball, or making millions of people laugh, these young women are on top of their games.

NEWS

As if Facebook had any eyes left to blacken, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently filed a formal complaint against the social media giant for providing tools that let housing advertisers discriminate against people with disabilities and other protected classes of citizens. Can’t wait for the PR campaign to explain away this one.

NEW FILM

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker and 2014 NM Person of the Year Jason DaSilva has released a new short called “The Disability Trap,” which profiles his failed attempt to secure the same level of personal care services in Texas that he has in New York in order to co-parent his young son. It’s a beautiful and infuriating film, and it should be required viewing for every politician in the country.

PRO TIPS

Adventure doesn’t always have to mean complicated and lengthy excursions — it can be as simple as a new way to get to dinner, or spending a single night outside. Seth McBride gives some ideas for microadventures that can be done regardless of finances, level of function or vacation time. “Try one. If you have fun, that’s the point. Try another. If you’re exhausted at the end, that’s also the point,” he says. “If it’s terrible, blame me. At least you’ll have a story to tell.”

One of the smallest components of our bodies can have an outsized influence on our well-being. Good bacteria, also known as probiotics, help to support some key pieces of staying healthy with SCI/D — proper digestion, bowel function, immune health and warding off infections. And to stay topped up with the good stuff, all you need to do is regularly consume some fermented foods (no, not beer). Bring on the sauerkraut.

