New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – July 5, 2018

NEW ISSUE

For nearly a full generation, our editor, Tim Gilmer, has guided and mentored us, making our words more powerful. As Tim retires from his post, join us for a round of thanks and take a look back at some of Tim’s most impactful writing — from profiles of famous wheelers to monthly Bully Pulpit columns where he shared his life and heart. Also, we compiled a compendium of Tim’s impressive medical knowledge for wheelchair users. Thanks, Tim, you’ve left quite a legacy.

A NEW DAY AT NEW MOBILITY

In his first Bully Pulpit, new editor Ian Ruder introduces himself and shares how he moved beyond his injury to connect with NM and its readers. The magazine, Ruder says, has a mission to tell the authentic, complex stories of wheelchair users. “For 29 years, New Mobility has been at the forefront of doing just this, and I’m honored and excited to keep forging ahead with you.”

TRENDING

In an act of World Cup kindness that’s turned into international diplomacy, Abel Vera, a para from Fresno, California, has gone viral on two continents after Russian TV filmed him hooking up a young Muscovite who was using a beat-up wheelchair with one of his own. It may be safe to say that Vera is now the second most popular American in Russia.

NEWS

After a year and a half hiatus, and a lot of worried customers, the much-loved adaptive clothing brand IZ Adadptive will be relaunching in September. From jeans to jackets, open back T-shirts and suits, designer Izzy Camilleri shows that style and function can go together.

PRO TIP

Let’s face it, manufacturer consolidation isn’t always good for consumers. But in the realm of adaptive vehicle accessories, mergers and increasing globalization mean that now U.S. buyers have a whole spectrum of innovative, quality-engineered international products to choose from. Whether it’s Italian accelerator rings, Canadian transfer assists, German restraint systems, or the latest in American-made lifts, we give you a rundown of 2018 accessories.

