Xbox Launches Adaptive Gaming Controller

Microsoft Xbox has become the first major console brand of this generation to have its own proprietary adaptive gaming controller for gamers who have limited upper body function.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller has two huge buttons allowing for gross-motor pressure operation and the ability to plug in up to 19 adapted custom button or directional peripherals so that gamers can use whatever setup best suits their function and the game they’re playing. It also has button mapping options that can configure button position to anywhere a player needs and co-piloting capabilities, which allows two controllers to play as one.

“If one person only has function on their left hand, they can control the left side of the controller and another person can use all the buttons on the right-side. That’s why it’s called co-piloting because you can control the character, but if you need assistance, your co-pilot can take control immediately,” says Mike Luckett, who has C6 incomplete quadriplegia, is a gamer who got to test and provide feedback on the XAC (pronounced Zak) thanks to his involvement with Warfighter Engaged, a nonprofit organization that provides free adapted and custom-made controllers and peripherals free to military veterans with injuries and disabilities.

With limited mobility in his hands, Luckett lays both a regular Xbox controller and the XAC on a lap desk, using the regular controller for the directional joysticks and the co-piloted adaptive controller for the larger buttons that are easier to hit.

“If I wanted to, I could just use the adaptive controller for everything, I’d just have to attach more buttons to it, but I find having both makes everything a little more compact for me,” he says.

The creation of the XAC began in 2015 when Matt Hite, a Microsoft employee and member of WarFighter Engaged brought some of the members of the organization to Microsoft’s annual One Week Hackathon. They began working with Microsoft on the adaptive controller project in consultation with other organizations like AbleGamers, The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Craig Hospital and SpecialEffect.

“The idea behind the XAC is that you can add extra buttons that are easier for those with limited mobility to use without having to open up the controller and solder it into the primary control board. That doesn’t always work, but it’s basically what I was doing the hard way for these injured vets before I got hooked up with Microsoft,” says Ken Jones, the mechanical engineer who founded WarFighter Engaged.

The XAC is available for pre-order in the U.S. at Xbox.com, Microsoft Store Online and any Microsoft Store retail location with shipping expected in September 2018. It’s retailing for $99 and Microsoft is also offering a range of peripherals – joysticks, buttons and mounts – available for sale through their website.

“I’m aware of how much assistive technology costs, but I’m also aware of how much controllers cost and we know our fans are too, so we really tried hard to put this at a place where we felt like we were delivering value,” says Bryce Johnson, Inclusive Lead for Product Research and Accessibility at Microsoft.