New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – June 20, 2018

NEWS
XboxLaunches Adaptive Gaming Controller
For anyone with limited hand function, playing modern console games with a standard controller is a recipe for losing all your lives before you make it past the first mission. Priced at a relatively reasonable $99, Microsoft recently launched an adaptive gaming controller that allows for full customization, co-piloting and has slots to add all the adaptive peripherals you need. You’ll be crushing teens at Fortnite in no time.
BLOG
Journey to the Far Side of Tomorrow — Reclaiming Lost Ground
After a long and incremental journey of healing from a pressure sore, how does one deem the process complete? Tim Gilmer set a goal — traveling to a long-awaited wine country reunion with his old fraternity brothers — and decided that if he could pull it off with no major setbacks, he would consider himself healed. Follow along as Tim reclaims lost ground, and has a fine time in the process.
PRO TIPS
Six Tips for Long Haul Road Trips as a Chair User
Whether driving cross-country in an inaccessible RV or charging through multi-day marathons to the great white north, Seth McBride has learned a few things about making long road trips more efficient as a chair user. He offers six hard-won tips — from hydration to gas stops, cushion choice, pressure relief, nature breaks and keeping caffeinated — to make the miles tick by more smoothly.
Please Remain Seated: Die, Robot Scum
Looking to convince your significant other to go for the latest gizmo you’ve been ogling? Mat Barton’s new cartoon shows how playing the gimp card can be a powerful weapon.
FATHERS’ WEEK
Rolling With Dad
After Teal Sherer’s dad broke his leg falling off a ladder, she flew cross country to help with his recovery. Teaching him wheelchair skills and how to stay fit in a chair was great, but the time together really provided an opportunity to reconnect in a way that’s so elusive in everyday life.
