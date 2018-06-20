New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – June 20, 2018

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEWS

For anyone with limited hand function, playing modern console games with a standard controller is a recipe for losing all your lives before you make it past the first mission. Priced at a relatively reasonable $99, Microsoft recently launched an adaptive gaming controller that allows for full customization, co-piloting and has slots to add all the adaptive peripherals you need. You’ll be crushing teens at Fortnite in no time.

BLOG

After a long and incremental journey of healing from a pressure sore, how does one deem the process complete? Tim Gilmer set a goal — traveling to a long-awaited wine country reunion with his old fraternity brothers — and decided that if he could pull it off with no major setbacks, he would consider himself healed. Follow along as Tim reclaims lost ground, and has a fine time in the process.

PRO TIPS

Whether driving cross-country in an inaccessible RV or charging through multi-day marathons to the great white north, Seth McBride has learned a few things about making long road trips more efficient as a chair user. He offers six hard-won tips — from hydration to gas stops, cushion choice, pressure relief, nature breaks and keeping caffeinated — to make the miles tick by more smoothly.

Looking to convince your significant other to go for the latest gizmo you’ve been ogling? Mat Barton’s new cartoon shows how playing the gimp card can be a powerful weapon.

FATHERS’ WEEK

After Teal Sherer’s dad broke his leg falling off a ladder, she flew cross country to help with his recovery. Teaching him wheelchair skills and how to stay fit in a chair was great, but the time together really provided an opportunity to reconnect in a way that’s so elusive in everyday life.

