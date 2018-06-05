New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – June 5, 2018

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE

Eric Howk just won a Grammy. His band Portugal. The Man has two of the hottest songs of the year. The world’s most-visible wheelchair-using musician, he’s living his dream touring the world and rocking sold out shows. Ian Ruder sat down with Howk to talk with him about about the band, Seattle clubs, LA hotels, small-town Alaska and everywhere in between.

NEWS

Ever wondered how to ask, “Are there steps into the bathroom?” in Croatian? Us, too. Wherever you’re traveling, it can be tough to find out accessibility info if you don’t know the language. But help is on the way, as Lonely Planet just released a free ebook that features disability-specific words and phrases translated into 35 different languages. It also offers pronunciation guides and vocabulary related to hotels, transportation and even food allergies.

END OF AN ERA

After 17 1/2 years and 211 monthly issues of helming New Mobility, Tim Gilmer is retiring from his role as editor. In his last Bully Pulpit, he reflects on the job, life and new paths moving forward. This isn’t a goodbye, as Tim plans to stay connected with the magazine both in print and online. But if you’ve grown to love these monthly chats, as so many readers have, take a moment to enjoy while you still can.

PRO TIPS

Our annual look at the latest product innovation from the International Seating Symposium features everything from robot arms to folding chairs that perform like rigid ones, skin protection for when you’re out of your wheelchair and the latest cushions to keep you cool and comfortable.

Speaking up about ADA violations can be tough in a small town where everybody knows everybody. Our advocacy expert gives some tips on banding together with other stakeholders to push for access at local businesses and facilities.

When the weather gets hot, there’s little better than getting out on the water and splashing around for the day. But boats can be spendy, and kayaks can be tricky if you don’t have good balance. Fortunately, Angle Oar offers two mounted oar systems that attach to a variety of kayaks and make paddling a whole lot easier for those with limited core stability or arm motion.

