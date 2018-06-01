ISS New Products Unveiled

iShear

Introduced to the U.S. market in March 2017, iShear provides clinicians a way to identify, quantify and reduce shear with a system that looks similar to a pressure mapping device. An iShear mat is placed under the wheelchair cushion and it measures shear forces, which are shown in real time on a laptop or tablet.

Minimizing shear is vital for avoiding pressure sores because shear can cause tears in tiny blood vessels deep in the tissues. This can cause an injury that manifests as a major skin ulcer, which often erupts with no sign or visible warning.

The iShear system enables clinicians to adjust seating and positioning to minimize shear and lets wheelchair users and/or caregivers view shear forces on a screen, as they are happening. They can also see how changes in posture and movements can reduce shear, hopefully devising ways to keep it to a minimum.

At press time, iShear is in use at five rehab centers and by 10 seating professionals in the U.S. It is an item you may want to ask about prior to your next seating eval. MSRP of the system is $2,365.

iShear, ishear.com