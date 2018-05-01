New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – May 1, 2018

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE

Our intrepid editor, Ian Ruder, wore out the tires on his power chair to see how Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks rate when it comes to accessibility. He provides a compendium of info — from lodging to trails, to itinerary suggestions and insider secrets — for wheelers wanting to make the most of two of America’s most spectacular landscapes. Also, Matt Keenan shares tips on how to do camping right, wherever you go.

NEWS

The Toyota Mobility Foundation is crowdsourcing ideas for its $4 million Mobility Unlimited Challenge, which is designed to spur innovation in mobility tech for those with lower-limb paralysis. Got a brilliant idea or even just a pipe dream for a device to help you get around whenever, wherever? Share it, and maybe, just maybe it’ll provide a spark of inspiration for designers around the world.

PRO TIPS

Thanks to advances in portability technology, traveling for power chair users is becoming simpler and more accessible. Mark E. Smith breaks down the latest offerings from Whill and Pride, which feature lightweights, frames that can fold or disassemble to fit in a car trunk, solid ranges and impressive function.

With summer approaching, adventure is on the wind. Bog Vogel brings us aboard the Impossible Dream, a 60-foot fully accessible catamaran for an experience he describes as “so perfect and ethereal, I don’t want to risk pinching myself lest this is a dream.” Perhaps even more amazing, with sailing trips all over the eastern seaboard and all free, these world-expanding voyages are available to everyone who wishes to get a little salt in their hair.

Cooking real, quality food is a great way to save money, improve your diet and create some quality family time. With proper planning, the right setup and utensils, cooking from a chair doesn’t have to be a pain. In fact, it can be a whole lot of fun.

