Accessible San Diego Focus of New Tourism Campaign

Famous for its miles of white sand beaches and sunny weather, the city of San Diego is hoping to see more wheelchair users rolling down the busy sidewalks of the Gaslamp Quarter and enjoying the majestic waters off La Jolla Cove. With this goal in mind, the San Diego Tourism Authority recently launched a revamped marketing campaign, catering specifically to tourists with disabilities.

“We’re working to incorporate messaging that San Diego is accessible to all throughout our overall marketing efforts,” says Candice Eley, director of communications for San Diego Tourism Authority. “San Diego is a destination where everyone, regardless of who they are or their physical abilities, can feel comfortable and at ease. Many locals know this feeling well, but we at the San Diego Tourism Authority want to be sure that visitors know this as well. It’s valuable to both the local community and to potential visitors if we share the message that all are welcome in San Diego.”

Accessible beaches featuring Mobi mats, a variety of beach wheelchairs, adaptive surf opportunities, boat and yacht tours, seal sightseeing, helicopter and trolley tours, are just some of the outdoor activities that have been highlighted, with detailed accessibility information, by the San Diego Tourism Authority

Paralympic gold medalist and San Diego native Alana Nichols is also featured in a new video series titled, Guides to the Good Stuff, where she highlights and takes part in the many accessible activities the San Diego area has to offer.

“Regardless of who they are or their physical abilities, the San Diego Tourism Authority does rely on feedback from the community to make the best recommendations for visitors,” says Eley, noting that involvement and feedback from the disability community is the most valuable resource to making sure the best accessibility is offered. For more information, check out the San Diego Accessible Travel Guide and its YouTube channel.

Photo courtesy of SanDiego.org