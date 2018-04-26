My Three-Step Plan for Happy, Accessible Cooking

Cooking is something that makes me happy — although sometimes you’d never guess that when you hear the language coming from the kitchen. Because of our disabilities, both my wife, Sheri, and I have reactions to certain ingredients in various types of food. For us, having control over the ingredients in food is very helpful, plus we tend to eat healthier and it costs less.

When you use a wheelchair, as both my wife and I do, cooking can be challenging. You need to prepare ahead, or at least think ahead about what needs to be done.

First, plan your shopping.

Sheri and I usually talk about what we want to eat during the week and she buys the ingredients when she goes the grocery store on Thursday morning. That way, everything is available and I don’t have to run out to get items for a recipe. We take advantage of the farmer’s market and, during the summer and early fall, the herbs we grow on our terrace.

Second, plan your kitchen.

One of the most important aspects of cooking when you use a wheelchair is the ability to move around in the kitchen. One thing that works for me is to make a surface that I can wheel under for cutting, mixing and doing other prepping of ingredients. I accomplish this by pulling open a drawer that I can roll under and laying a piece of plywood or a big cutting board across it to make it a prep surface. This works well for people who use wheelchairs and anyone who just needs some extra prep surface. Also, my wheelchair has a tray that I am able to put on and take off, so I have options on how I want to do my prep work. I tend to use the tray more often.

Currently, we are in the process of rearranging the kitchen and putting the things that I regularly use on lower shelves. Having lower cabinets with pullout shelves has also been a great asset for me, and is another example of something that is helpful for both wheelchair users and the non disabled. Universal design is the name of the game.

Third, plan your utensils.

Another thing that has been indispensable to me is a reacher.

I made sure to get a heavy-duty one that can hold bottles securely without dropping them. This is also something that is useful for people who use wheelchairs and those who don’t. Who hasn’t needed something from an upper shelf that is impossible to reach?

A sharp knife is a must, but not so sharp that you wind up with cuts and lots of Band-Aids! Other utensils include the right kind of measuring cups, scoops, and bowls for mixing. I am afraid of dropping things, so I tend to rely on dishes and jars that are not glass. There are many options available and you just need to look for what works for you. It takes trial and error to find the right utensils.

Cooking makes me happy

Cooking is not for everyone and I realize that some types of cooking may be too difficult or dangerous in certain situations. But I have found that the process, while sometimes frustrating, of putting a meal or even a small dish together to share with my wife and others gives me a sense of satisfaction that is hard to replicate. I have broadened my horizons with respect to seasoning, marinades and I even enjoy looking for recipes. Trust me, I never envisioned that focusing on spices in a dish would be fun and challenging.

Although eating takes a lot less time than the cooking, and especially cleaning up the mess, it is fun to enjoy the meal and make someone else happy (like my wife) in the process. And even if I’m not cooking every single part of the meal, warming up the leftovers in the microwave is enough to make me happy! So give cooking a try. There is a very good chance that you will enjoy the challenge and the result!

To get you started, here is a recipe for one of our favorite marinades:

1/2 cup avocado oil (you can use any oil you like the flavor of)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

4 drops of ginger oil (if you can’t find any ginger oil, you can use a pinch of ground ginger or just leave it out)

1 heaping 1/2 tsp of turmeric

1 splash organic tamari sauce (considered the same thing as gluten free soy sauce)

3 tablespoons organic raw pure honey

Makes enough for three large boneless, skinless chicken breasts or two to three medium sized pieces of fish (we have tried it on scallops, salmon and snapper). Pour over the meat and bake at 450 for about 15 to 17 minutes.

Note: Whatever the meat is that you cook in the marinade will likely take on a very dark color at the bottom of the pan, but it is the honey beginning to burn not the meat.

Enjoy!