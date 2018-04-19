New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – April 19, 2018

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEWS

Airbnb is putting its acquisition of the vacation rental startup Accomable to good use. The popular short-term rental site recently rolled out a slew of accessibility filters that allow those with mobility issues to search for a place that fits their particular needs, including roll-in showers, wide doorways and step-free entries. A few of the features are standardized (“wide” hallways, for example must be at least 36 inches wide), taking some of the guess work out of “wheelchair accessible.”

TRENDING

With filmmaking that’s stylish, fun and unafraid to explore the quirks of sex and intimacy, Take a Look at This Heart journeys into the lives of 17 different people, “some with disabilities and the partners who love them, others struggling to get by in a world that seems to often overlook them.” With a trailer this good, we can’t wait to see the full film.

BLOG

Tim Gilmer couldn’t afford the bed that might literally save his life. “You’re in denial,” said the director of clinical services at the bed company. “You want to talk about affordability? — the truth is you can’t afford to have another wound like this.” But how could he convince the insurance company to pay for it? “I’ll let you in on a little secret,” she said.

PRO TIPS

Robot avatars might be the most unusual thing in this article, but for wheelchair users, they’re just one more way that technology is transforming work. Add the growing acceptance of telecommuting and inclusion in entrepreneurial incubators, and it’s easy to feel hopeful about finding and maintaining quality, flexible employment.

It’s hard not to get frustrated when you try to go out to a restaurant or shop, only to find that there’s a step to get in or no bathroom you can use. We show you how to translate that frustration into action. When necessary, filing an ADA complaint is far easier than you might expect — and can get you the access you’re entitled to.

Hybrid-electric wheelchair vans, a Fiat 500 with a rear entry ramp, full-sized pickup trucks with lifts capable of accommodating a power chair — these are just a few of the options available to wheelers in need of a new rig this year.

