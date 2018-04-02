Following a Dream

Quite literally following a vivid dream she had one night, Kristina Rhoades and her husband quit their jobs, sold their Georgia home and moved to a little canyon about 20 miles from Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. After a career as a seasoned sales professional, she turned her focus to creating desert retreat experiences for people with disabilities and other groups.

“In this very vivid dream I could see the people there, the landscape, and I knew it was in the Southwest. It felt like I dreamed for a week,” says Rhoades, a T5 para. “So I woke up and wrote down four pages of notes of what I dreamed about and started looking at properties on Zillow.”

This led to what appeared to be the perfect spot in New Mexico, but someone else had already purchased the property. Rhoades reflects that since the community is perfect, the right venue will arrive. Plus, it’s giving her time to nurture relationships with locals who provide the types of experiences she wishes to offer. “This area is what the healing is about, the people here, and the culture of this community,” she says. “We’ve been identifying practitioners, musicians, healers, acupressurists, energy workers, crystal healing, adaptive yoga … all sorts of people who want to be a part of this and help serve our clients.”

Her next big event is a women’s empowerment retreat planned for October in conjunction with thought leaders from the disability community. “I’m working with all the lodging downtown to find the max number of accessible rooms before we advertise,” says Rhoades. “And I will also have my own retreats based in spirituality and personal empowerment to help support people in creating the life they want by discovering all these techniques.” She is available for life coaching in person, by phone or on Skype. For more information, visit the following:

Website: kristinarhoades.com

Facebook: facebook.com/wellwithkristina

Instagram: instagram.com/wellwithkristina

Twitter: twitter.com/ourfloweroflife