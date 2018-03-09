PyeongChang Paralympics in the Spotlight

For winter sports enthusiasts going through ‘Olympic withdrawal syndrome’, fear not—the cool part of the Olympic and Paralympic Games are just getting started.

The opening ceremonies of the XII Paralympics in PyeongChang South Korea took place on March 9. The games run through March 18 and have made huge strides in the media recognition. Case in point, if you log onto google today, you see a very cool animation showing a seated cross-country skier, sled hockey player, curler in a wheelchair, below-the-knee amputee snowboarder and one-armed snowboarder. Even cooler there is a write-up on the ‘google doodle’ in the March 9, Time magazine online newsfeed.

The games are also gaining television coverage, specifically on NBC, and NBC Sports Network, as well as the Olympic Channel and live streaming on nbcolympics.com. The full schedule of coverage can be seen here.

The winter Paralympics have also captured interest in tech and edgy online newsfeeds like BuzzFeed, which features a catchy and easy to understand write up and animation of the six sports and explanation of disability classifications—paraplegic, amputee, vision-imparied, etc—as well as a look at adaptations and or techniques that that the 650 participants use to compete.

And last but not least, unlike after past Olympics, where Title sponsors ‘rolled up the carpet and went home’ before the start of the Paralympics, Toyota remains the title sponsor—perhaps this means we might catch more glimpses of the new iBot in their commercial coverage.

Let the games begin!