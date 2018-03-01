New Mobility’s Biweekly Newsletter – March 1, 2018

Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE

Spring is almost here, and that means it’s time to start planting your seeds and getting your beds ready for the garden of your dreams. A wheelchair shouldn’t keep you from reaping the benefits of Mother Nature — gardening can be surprisingly accessible in addition to being enjoyable and therapeutic.

TRENDING AND HILARIOUS

How did something as obscure yet pivotal as a landmark ’70s sit-in by disability rights advocates end up on the brilliantly skewered TV show, Drunk History? First, watch the segment, a laugh-out-loud funny and historically accurate recounting of “Woodstock in an office building with wheelchairs and medical supplies.” Then get an inside look at how a bunch of crips made it onto Comedy Central.

THE SAGA CONTINUES

NM editor Tim Gilmer goes under the knife for three operations in eight days — and he’s still a long way from the actual flap surgery he needs to repair a tunneling pressure sore that’s invaded his bone. Stick with him during this grueling process, and send him good thoughts.

NEWS

In February, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 620, a bill that’s supposedly intended to discourage frivolous lawsuits by giving businesses up to four months to respond to an ADA complaint. But nearly every disability and civil rights organization in the country has condemned the bill, saying it effectively makes people with disabilities “second-class” citizens. Read about the details and how to fight back here.

PRO TIP

People who use indwelling catheters have an extra long-term health concern: bladder shrinkage. This month’s ParaMedic talks with doctors about long-term bladder health and discusses some newer indwelling options — the Duette and BioFlow’s AutoValve and ActiValve — and how they may be able to help prevent inflammation and shrinkage of the bladder.

CONTEST OPPORTUNITY

Vantage Mobility, an accessible vehicle manufacturer, is marking the release of its converted Honda Pilot with the “Pilot Your Life” contest. Visit the website to share a compelling story about how the SUV, designed to be driven by caregivers, would enhance your life. You’ll be entered to win one of three Amex gift cards.

