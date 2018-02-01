Couples We Love

Taylor and Hanna

“He was loud … you could hear him coming around the corner.”

Before Taylor became a C6 incomplete quad in a motorcycle accident, the 23-year-old Lincoln, Nebraska, resident admitted it was a bit of a “revolving door” when it came to the ladies, sometimes with a different girl every weekend. That didn’t end after his accident. “It was never a struggle,” Taylor says about his ability to connect with women from a chair. “I was realistic, and to be blunt, I could be an asshole. I just thought, GET OVER IT.”

Girls came to rehab and things would happen. During bed baths from female techs in rehab, he’d get reflex erections. And at first it was all reflex, as he had complete paralysis from the waist down. After two months, he could get some stimulation from touch, and then achieve arousal from thoughts. But it could be frustrating. He even got a prescription for a super-powered vibrator, but for the first year and a half it didn’t improve function.

“I had to put in way too much time,” Taylor says of masturbation. Within one year, he was able to achieve orgasm four times. “It was frustrating, but then I knew it could happen, and then I was more determined.” He took a use-it-or-lose-it approach. The more he did it, the more successful he was.

Enter Hanna. She was working as a tech at the rehab hospital, and was a coworker of Taylor’s friend. He was younger by five years, and she had sworn she wouldn’t date the young ones. Hanna was also more of a relationship gal — she didn’t practice Taylor’s same “revolving door” approach. But she was looking for heart and personality, traits she found in Taylor.

“I got questions like, ‘Is this what you really want?’” says Hanna. “And I thought, ‘I don’t know.’” Hanna was just getting out of a relationship, and had a young daughter. But Taylor was open to her situation, and she was open to his. She got it — he didn’t have to put his quad cards on the table. Simultaneously, he fulfilled her emotional needs. “We’re the same,” says Hanna, “We’ve just had some different shit happen.”

They continued to develop communication about everything from kids to relationship roles. Hanna “wears the pants” with bills and household duties, but Taylor plays an active role, both supporting the family with his job staffing for hospitals, and playing second dad to her daughter. “It’s just Dad-in-a-chair,” says Hanna. “Parenting happened naturally, and Taylor was careful not to step on toes.”

A focus on openness from both of them made some of their circumstances easier. “We have no problem telling each other when we’ve crossed the line,” says Hanna. She’s careful of her propensity to put on her therapist hat with Taylor. “She’s like my mom sometimes,” jokes Taylor. “I have to remember I’m a wife first,” says Hanna. On the flip side, Hanna can get overwhelmed by Taylor’s lack of a filter. “He’s an open book, and a people pleaser. Sometimes I’m like, reel it in a bit!” she jokes.

But she appreciates how his openness puts her at ease. Taylor feels compelled to be open so he can help people learn and break down walls. And together with Hanna, they maintain a focus on trying things and not being embarrassed, which includes in the bedroom. “There are lots of firsts in this relationship,” says Taylor.

“He can go for hours … it’s exhausting,” says Hanna. “And when it comes to the bedroom, quadriplegic my ass. He’s the aggressor!”

They joke that some of the time, their sex is pretty “boring.” Although, that wasn’t the case when Taylor first orgasmed with Hanna during sex. “We were trying different positions as part of a consult on fertility. Normally we could have sex for two hours with no orgasm. But that time, it was like 10 minutes. His eyeballs were as big as saucers!”

They agree that there’s a healthy, comical side to their relationship, in and out of the bedroom. And this helps their ability to work through some of the more stressful circumstances, like living with his parents and sister in his parents’ accessible house. “Our room is our escape,” says Taylor. “We hope to have our own place in the next six months.”

As they await the arrival of their second child, Taylor and Hanna have struck a good balance, with communication, authenticity, and family at the root of their relationship. “The longer you’re with someone, you learn which things you have to communicate about more gently,” says Hanna. “I enjoy watching his dreams come to a reality.”

Like humor, independence is important to their relationship. “We take care of ourselves, and work for what we want to have,” says Taylor.