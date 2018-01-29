Wearable Technology That Measures Bladder Fullness Wins New Zealand Tech Competition

A group of inventors from New Zealand has won the C-Prize, a major New Zealand tech prize, for a wearable technology device called the Uri-Go that notifies people with paralysis when their bladder is full.

The technology was dreamed up by inventor Mike Brown, who has paraplegia. After sustaining a spinal cord injury, he anticipated not being able to walk, but he never counted on all the bladder issues. Not knowing when he needed to go led to some pretty embarrassing moments of incontinence, whether it was in a meeting or at his brother’s wedding while giving the best man speech. But more than that, the possibility of a lethal kidney infection was on the New Zealander’s mind all the time:

“I just thought, man, wouldn’t it be awesome if I knew exactly when I needed to go and how full my bladder was?” asks Brown.

Luckily, he was already solving problems in the disability space through his new entrepreneurial venture Adaptdefy, where he develops “life hacks and equipment for adaptive freedom.” Partnering with a urologist, Dr Frank Kueppers, and a tech product engineer, Brendon Hale, they developed Uri-Go – a wearable belt that measures the fullness of your bladder and notifies you when it’s time to pee via blue-tooth technology to your smart phone. The measuring device itself is roughly the size of a business card and sits just above your public bone inside your under wear.

As far as how the device actually measures bladder fullness, “If I tell you, I’d have to kill you,” jokes Brown, not wanting to lose his competitive advantage.

The C-Prize is an incentivized technology competition that happens every two years and is run by Callaghan Innovation — a New Zealand government agency supporting the commercialization of innovation by New Zealand firms. It took Uri-Go from an idea to a physical product.

The 2017 competition focused on wearable technology. Uri-Go and the nine other finalists were given an opportunity to develop their products and explore their market potential before presenting their progress to a panel of judges made up of business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs in hopes of winning a $100,000 NZD ($73,000 USD) product development and marketing package. The competition allowed Brown and the Urigo Team to develop a simple prototype, test a number of form factors – basically the device without the technology inside – and prove market demand.

“I interviewed dozens of people with spinal cord injuries who use self-catheters and I had 40 to 50 hours of conversations with them to really understand their specific needs and what they thought of the concept. We then gave them an opportunity to wear our form factors and shared their feedback with the judges,” says Brown.

The majority of the feedback was extremely positive with most people reporting the device was so comfortable they forgot they were wearing it. It was a hit with the judges too. They awarded Urigo the grand prize, which includes $50,000 cash, a 3D- printer, an office space with a one-year lease and a market research trip to the U.S.

“It is a really great idea and a highly innovative hardware-software solution. The team has shown the talent to pull this off and generated impressive momentum in their program,” says judging coordinator Blythe Rees-Jones, an award-winning industrial designer.

At the beginning of March, Brown will be visiting Texas Medical Center in Houston with other New Zealand researchers and business people to establish market relationships stateside. Particularly with the Noel Group, an organization specializing in helping launch businesses in the U.S. market with a particular interest in medical technology and well-being. Now, Brown and the team hope to improve the technology, acquire further investment and strengthen Uri-Go’s intellectual property position with the aim of bringing Uri-Go to market in the next two years.

“I know this problem intimately and obviously I want to solve this problem for myself, but the real joy comes with knowing there’s potential to solve this problem for millions of others and I know the difference it would make in my life, so I’m really driven by that potential,” says Brown.