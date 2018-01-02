Share: January 2018

A Needed Lift

I wrote to several hotel and travel entities about this problem [“An End to Too-High Hotel Beds?” November 2017] a few years ago but did not get a response. We stayed at a Hyatt Vacation Club property a few years ago. The bed was so high that my husband, a C6-7 quad, had no chance of getting into it. I called the front desk and they came and removed the four-post bed frame, and then used the original bed frame. That solved the problem. I can’t believe the high-end resort in Hawaii didn’t have that option. Good luck to you with this product!

Katy Props

NewMobility.com

Bed Requirements Would Help

The PHRAME lift is a practical solution to a real problem [“An End to Too-High Hotel Beds?”]. With hotels, I always ensure that beds in designated accessible rooms not be platformed, precisely so a Hoyer or other lift can be utilized. It’s frustrating that every other similar element is assigned a height or other “scoping” requirement, but not beds.

Luis Androuin

NewMobility.com

Underwear Access?

How easy is it to access your penis for cathing? [“GlideWear Skin Protection Underwear is Shear Genius,” November 2017]. I can see a slight opening in the picture, but it seems a little tight and I can imagine a wrestling match trying to access that area.

Franklin Elieh

NewMobility.com

Our writer responds: The width of the fly opening on size large Glidewear shorts is 5.25 inches, which is 1.25 inches wider than on standard underwear. And since the opening is horizontal rather than vertical, it makes cathing easier than standard underwear. — Bob Vogel

Flexrim a Winner

The Flexrims are great [“Pushrim Options for Better Performance,” November 2017]. You can push using only your thumb, and you don’t need to grip the rim. The concern is that the rubber pushrim usually only lasts about a year, and then gets thin or disconnects from the rim. The good news is that you can send them to Flexrim, and they will return a like-new wheel for $100.

Richard St. Denis

NewMobility.com

The Wheelie Upcharge

It would sure be nice if we could buy home gyms in the same price range that ambulatory people are able to [“7 Budget-Friendly Products for a High-Performance Home Gym,” November 2017]. To get a system with no bench and upper body items like flys and a pull-down lat bar is $5- 8,000 for the disabled. For the rest of the human race, it’s as cheap as $1-2,000 for a really nice set-up. It’s like we’re being punished and taken advantage of, just so they can bill Medicare or a rehab center five times as much. They charge more to take out or leave off the simplest, cheapest part of the equipment — a bench!

Mark Imwho

NewMobility.com

Hope for Access

Finally, a real world tool where people with disabilities can add comments and even photos describing what accessible features are available at public locations [“Building an Accessible Map for Everyone,” November 2017]. Now, it will be up to those of us who need these features to provide accurate input to the app. Over time, businesses that provide proper accessibility will be rewarded with more sales as patrons with disabilities are more knowledgeable about where they are welcome.

Jim Costello

NewMobility.com

Give Insurance a Shot

In my experience, the options in the article [“Wheelchair Add-Ons to Make Commuting Easier,” November 2017] are all private money options. It doesn’t hurt to try insurance, though. All they can do is deny it. If you work full time, your insurance will sometimes grant exceptions and pay for things that will help you.

Samuel David Self

NewMobility.com