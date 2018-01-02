Cartoonist Mat Barton has been passionate about drawing since the second grade, and in 2014 he and collabora­tor Adam Cooper joined the exclusive ranks of cartoonists who’ve been published in the New Yorker. Where will Cooper and Barton (CAB) take “Please Remain Seated”? Barton’s not sure how it will unfold, but his all-time favorite comic strip is Calvin and Hobbes. “I still go back and reread those and I’m just amazed at what a perfect strip it is,” he says. A T5 para since a 2012 mountain biking accident, Barton lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife, Jessica, and 7-month-old son, Theo.