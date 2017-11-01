Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEWS

Adaptive clothes that don’t look like they belong on a Midwestern grandparent? Yes, please. Tommy Hilfiger has released an adult adaptive collection and Target’s Cat & Jack released an adaptive kids line. Both feature the same styling as the larger brands, while featuring some innovative and often hidden adaptations to make getting dressed, and looking good, a little easier.

TRENDING NOW

So maybe this doesn’t exactly qualify as trending, with a grand total of 36 views on Youtube. But if you happen to have fourteen seconds to spare, please spend it watching this random British guy blazing at 42 mph in his wheelchair down a damp country road, clad in a stocking cap and scarf like some old-timey pilot. You won’t be disappointed.

PRO TIPS

Want to get out and explore this great wide world, but not sure where to start? Lilly Longshore talks with three travel agents with decades of experience in planning accessible vacations. Whether you want some help finding accessible transport and lodging or want to enjoy the ride on a fully guided adventure, these pros can help you make the world your scallop (much tastier than an oyster).

The best exercises are the ones you’re actually going to do, and for many that means being able to work out without leaving home. Fortunately, setting up an accessible home gym doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. The right combination of readily available fitness products — from adjustable dumbbells and wrist weights, to medicine balls, gripping aids and a few more — can deliver functional, balanced strength and keep you healthy and energized for the long haul.

Many wouldn’t expect footwear to be a big concern for those who can’t walk, but wheelers know — if you don’t move your feet all day, you’ve got to make sure that things fit just right. Alex Ghenis gives two good options for shoes: Visit an old-fashioned cobbler to make your favorite kicks fit just right, and try Billy Footwear, shoes designed by quad to look great and slip into easily with a clever zipper.

RELATIONSHIP SURVEY

