Adaptive products and adaptive lifestyles go hand in hand. Our annual Consumer Guide shows you the tech — and the techniques — for living fully on wheels.

TOOLS & TECHNOLOGY

Seanco Tribute: Sean Mahaney’s cool custom chairs.

Solving Hotel Transfers: A new lift for higher hotel beds.

HEALTH & HYGIENE

Underpants Worth a Chance: GlideWear’s new underwear for chair users.

Footwear Fixes: Solutions to keep your feet free of pressure sores.

FITNESS & SPORTS

Your Own Home Gym: What you need to get started.

Indoor Skydiving: Skydiving is more accessible than ever.

MOBILITY & SEATING

A Softer Ride: Soft Wheel uses in-wheel spokes to cushion your cruising.

Rim Roundup: New grips, new shapes and new materials.

Alternative Commuting: Make commuting more fun and healthy.

AUTOMOTIVE

Bed, Bus & Beyond: Converting a bus to an accessible home on wheels.

DISABILITY SERVICES

Accessible Travel Agencies: Q&As to help you find the right agency.

DISABILITY MEDIA

Google Goes Accessible: Maps update could revolutionize accessible data.

Great Youtube Channels: More ways to kill time online.

Photo: PushLiving Photos. Illustration by Mark Weber.