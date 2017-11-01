Adaptive products and adaptive lifestyles go hand in hand. Our annual Consumer Guide shows you the tech — and the techniques — for living fully on wheels.
TOOLS & TECHNOLOGY
Seanco Tribute: Sean Mahaney’s cool custom chairs.
Solving Hotel Transfers: A new lift for higher hotel beds.
HEALTH & HYGIENE
Underpants Worth a Chance: GlideWear’s new underwear for chair users.
Footwear Fixes: Solutions to keep your feet free of pressure sores.
FITNESS & SPORTS
Your Own Home Gym: What you need to get started.
Indoor Skydiving: Skydiving is more accessible than ever.
MOBILITY & SEATING
A Softer Ride: Soft Wheel uses in-wheel spokes to cushion your cruising.
Rim Roundup: New grips, new shapes and new materials.
Alternative Commuting: Make commuting more fun and healthy.
AUTOMOTIVE
Bed, Bus & Beyond: Converting a bus to an accessible home on wheels.
DISABILITY SERVICES
Accessible Travel Agencies: Q&As to help you find the right agency.
DISABILITY MEDIA
Google Goes Accessible: Maps update could revolutionize accessible data.
Great Youtube Channels: More ways to kill time online.
Photo: PushLiving Photos. Illustration by Mark Weber.