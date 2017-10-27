My leg’s blown up

All red and scary looking.

It’s Sunday.

Solve it at home

I think,

Or I’ll have to go

To the ER

And end up caught

In the hospital vortex

That won’t spit me out

Again for at least a week

After asking me

Inane questions,

After prodding me

Radiating me with X-rays

Oh by the way are so much

Safer now and not to

Worry unless you’ve had

Hundreds.

Oh you have.

Well

Maybe we can pass on that;

How about an MRI?

Oh you have a metal rod

In your leg,

Hmmm. Is it Titanium?

Don’t know?

Can you stand?

No I didn’t see read your

Chart yet or the intake form

Or how you answered

“What can we do

To make it easier for you.”

Here let me just read . . .

I see you did say you need

Help transferring.

Are you sure you can’t stand?

One moment.

Sorry that took so long.

Just a moment.

We’re getting some help.

Here, here is the Hoyer lift.

Now we are just going to

Put this under you.

Wait it must go like this.

No. Hmmm. Let me try,

Just a minute,

I just need to figure out. . .

No there aren’t any aides

That could just lift you.

No the bed just goes

This low. Sorry.

This lift is no problem;

Here I’ve got it now.

Up you go.

Now let me see

How does it move over,

Hmm?

Let’s move you over here.

No you don’t look like a sack

Of potatoes.

Here we are almost there.

Oh dear it seems the battery

Has died;

We don’t use this very often

Hmmm.

What? You say

Just raise up the bed?

Oh that’s a good idea.

So sorry.

Didn’t mean to

Leave you hanging

There mid air.

Like I say we don’t do this

Very much.

Now the Doctor

Will be in shortly;

Oh here he is.

Hello I’m the Doctor.

How are you?

Before we get

Started let

Me ask you

A few things;

Any pain?

Let me check

Your legs.

Does this hurt?

What?

You can’t feel.

How long?

This could be serious.

What?

You’re a paraplegic?

Oh,

Do you know

How much you weigh?

Can you guess?

No I don’t see what

That has to do

With guessing your

Blood pressure.

No we don’t have

A scale.

What?

The Americans with

Disabilities Act?

I had no idea.

Can you get me a copy?

Really since 1990?

Wow

Didn’t realize it’s

Been around so long.

Examining tables too

That lower that far?

Wow!

Then what do you do?

Never heard of a sliding board.

Only $25 dollars,

Really?

Oh yes

Your leg needs

Some pictures.

I’d like to get

An X-ray.

Can you stand?

How about an MRI?

Oh

That’s too bad.

Are you sure

You can’t stand?

A lawyer based in Connecticut, Mary Pierson Keating’s practice areas include estate planning and real estate. She has always been a strong advocate for people with disabilities, and has helped to make the world more barrier free.

