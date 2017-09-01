Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

Want to go from taking pictures with a floppy finger obscuring the image to photos that make you look at the world with new eyes? We talk with four expert gimp-handed photographers to get their advice on everything from smartphone photography to flying drones for incredible angles. Whatever your function, getting into photography has never been easier or cheaper.

As the historic flooding and devastation brought by Hurricane Harvey continues to ravage Southeast Texas, many folks are fighting the good fight. Portlight Strategies has been hard at work providing emergency assistance to people with disabilities in affected areas, while United Spinal Association is granting emergency funds to affected chapters, which are struggling to make sure all members are safe with appropriate medications, supplies and mobility equipment. Both organizations are asking for whatever help you can give.

CMS Clarifies that Medicare Covers Maintenance Care

Isn’t it great when CMS is forced to cover services they should have been covering all along? A federal judge recently made Medicare clarify that they do cover skilled nursing, home health, and outpatient PT and OT, whether or not the services result in improvement in a patient’s condition. Therapy to keep you healthy instead of waiting for function and health to decline? Brilliant.

Grab your lipped cutting board and rubber-handled spatula — it’s time to get cooking. Minna Hong, a para, gives culinary lessons en route to delicious Crab Fritters, while quads Bobby Rohan, Tiffiny Carlson and David Doc Robinson serve up advice on the virtues of slow-cooking and how bringing food prep down to your lap can make things a whole lot easier.

Gorgeous natural scenery, talented artisans, cultural and historical sites and a mellow atmosphere — we’d say New Mexico has it all. With delicious food and accessible lodging options to fit any budget, let us show you how to visit Taos and Santa in style. Don’t forget the cowboy boots!

The New Mobility magazine staff is hard at work planning 2018 articles, and we want them to be relevant and rewarding to you, our readers. Please take five minutes to help us craft the content you want by filling out this survey — and be sure to complete the final section to be entered to win a $200 gift card from American Express.

