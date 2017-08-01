Why would anyone want to celebrate the anniversary of their becoming paralyzed? There may be as many reasons as there are causes of spinal cord injury, but surprisingly, a large percentage of people with SCI do find ways to celebrate, or at least observe, remember and reflect. A recent brief NM newsletter survey yielded some interesting results. Out of 94 readers who responded, 65 percent said that marking their SCI anniversary has become a regular event. Ages of survey participants ranged from 23 to 80, and number of years since onset of paralysis ranged from one to 66. Most importantly, a majority of those who said they marked their SCI anniversary regularly also said it has been helpful to them.

But why? What accounts for such a significant number of SCI survivors’ positive attitudes about a life-changing event that began as a catastrophe? A team of researchers from the psychology department at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has put forth a theory known as Posttraumatic Growth, which explains such counterintuitive behavior. The simplified version is that facing trauma and surviving personal catastrophe can provide us with opportunities to appreciate life and be grateful for what we have, even if it takes years of struggle, frustration, and periods of depression. In fact, the greater the struggle, the more fulfilling the ultimate reward can be.

Our survey disclosed a number of ways of observing SCI anniversaries, from all-out parties to recounting memories with close friends and family, or simply by remembering and reflecting when alone. One thing links all of the stories: The SCI experience cannot be separated from the date it happened. No one ever forgets that day.

Here are 10 stories of SCI survivors, each with a unique perspective, that provide real-life glimpses into just how people recover and grow following a spinal cord injury.