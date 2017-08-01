Moving On the Best Way He Knows How

Seven years ago, Devon Boyd was 19 years old and living in Detroit, Michigan, when his life changed. “I was in a carjacking and shot three times on December 22, 2010,” he says. After his injury, Boyd was sent to Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, for rehab, and he’s stayed in Georgia since. But it wasn’t easy for him in the early years of his injury as he learned how to live with T10-11 paraplegia.

“After my injury, I was very depressed and down and didn’t want to leave the house,” he says. “What helped me move forward was my whole family.” Boyd was able to stay in the Atlanta-area thanks to his aunt who purchased a new wheelchair accessible house. “For that I’m very thankful. My family still treats me the exact same.”

Since becoming paralyzed, there’s one thing he’s fiercely wanted to prove to society — being in a wheelchair isn’t what people think. “I want to show the world that I can do everything that a person who’s not in a wheelchair can do, but just in a different way.” Boyd is currently in college studying business management. His classes have inspired him to become more active with spinal cord injury advocacy. His ultimate goal is to have a successful YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, Boyd launched this very YouTube channel, titled “DevonDoesEverything.” His channel includes “Wheelchair Wednesdays,” where he shows how he does everything in life. From how to make a bed from his wheelchair to shower chair transfers, he thrives on educating the public about life with an SCI. “It’s going to be very hard and dark at times,” he says about adjusting to life post-injury, “but when you get through it, the suc cess becomes oh so sweeter.”

Watch his videos: youtube.com/user/SASFreekieD0908/videos

OT Gets a Sci-Fi Upgrade

A video game with a purpose — that’s the MusicGlove. Created by Flint Rehabilitation, this one-of-a-kind glove embedded with wires can improve muscle movement by tapping into the neuroplasticity of the brain (the process of compensatory rewiring in the brain that happens after trauma). While this glove can’t restore movement in all quads (you must be able to move your thumb and touch it to another finger to use it), it’s a game-changer for anyone with a lower incomplete injury.

To use the MusicGlove, you must use coordinating software on a computer or tablet as well. It’ll ask you to move your fingers in high-intensity movements to a melody, just like Guitar Hero, which is the key to how the glove works. Medicare unfortunately doesn’t cover the MusicGlove yet, but a home version is available for $459, and it promises results in two weeks. If you aren’t satisfied, it has a 30-day return policy.

See more at www.flintrehab.com/musicglove

On-Demand Accessible Transport Comes to California

For wheelers in Southern California, a brand new on-demand taxi service (with hopes of spreading nationally) is now available. Called ButterFli, this innovative transportation service utilizes already-existing taxi providers to offer accessible rides on demand. While it was initially created to target seniors, the hope is that the disability population will take it to the next level. Visit gobutterfli.com