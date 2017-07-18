Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has permanently exempted complex power wheelchairs and components from its restrictive competitive bidding process. United Spinal would like to thank everyone who has attended and supported the Roll on Capitol Hill. By keeping this issue alive with policy makers, you’ve helped secure a major win for wheelchair users.

Sam Schmidt, the former Indy car racer with C3-4-5 quadriplegia who recently raced Mario Andretti in adapted Corvettes has appeared on Jay Leno’s Garage. This seven-minute segment does a great job showcasing the emerging technology that could be a game changer for those with high-level injuries who want to drive independently.



Getting from point A to B can be fun, frustrating or anywhere in between. We break down the various modes of travel, and offer some advice from pro travelers on how to establish relationships with airlines, get discounted rates on long-distance train travel, and even find a party-bus or shuttle to convert into the ultimate road-tripping machine.

If you use a wheelchair, your healthcare world can get overwhelmed by all things disability-related, but routine cancer screenings are a vital part of staying healthy in the long term, and are typically covered by both Medicare and private insurance.

Thinking of adding a little one to your party? Smart family planning for wheelchair users starts with good communication and an understanding of the potential costs and complexities of your various options — from natural, to IVF, IUI, surrogacy, or adoption.

