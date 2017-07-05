Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

NEW ISSUE



They say home is where the heart is … but an inaccessible home can easily break your heart. This month we focus on ways to help you fall back in love with your home by improving access. From the techie overhaul, to the classic remodel to DIY home hacks, there’s more than one way to modernize the home of your dreams.

NEWS



When it comes to our healthcare system, the activists at ADAPT aren’t taking the Senate’s proposed cuts to Medicaid lightly. Forty-three activists were arrested outside of majority leader Mitch McConnell’s office after the Republican leadership released its draft of the healthcare bill. As negotiations are underway, the grassroots disability rights organization is keeping up the pressure with protests at Senators’ offices across the country.

TRENDING

The two-wheeled, hands-free, game changer of a multipurpose power chair that took the internet by storm last year is finally being released as a production model. Check out the latest video from Ogo to see where this amazing technology can take you.

ESPN’s annual all-sports award show is coming up, and popular vote determines the winners of the “ESPYs.” Three wheelchair users who competed in the Rio Paralympics — Tatyana McFadden with four gold and two silver medals in track, Will Groulx with one gold and two silvers in handcycling, and Steve Servio, co-captain of USA’s gold-medal-winning wheelchair basketball team — are all up for Best Athlete with a Disability Awards. Show these wheelers some love by voting every day until July 12.

PRO TIPS

Adaptive Yoga is Within Reach

While yoga might immediately conjure images of lithe contortionists in impossible poses, adaptive yoga is a super-inclusive activity, and can be a great way to relax and improve you mind-body connection.



Innovation is an evolutionary process. We take a look at some iconic mobility-tech products — the Quickie 2, ROHO cushion, Jay Back, and Natural Fit handrim — and why the latest iterations are better than ever.



