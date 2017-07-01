They say home is where the heart is…

but an inaccessible home can easily break your heart. This month we’re focusing on ways to help you fall back in love with your home by improving access. From the techie overhaul, to the classic remodel to the DIY home hacker, there’s more than one way to modernize the home of your dreams.

The Bathroom Conundrum

To remodel or not to remodel? That is the question, and Richard Holicky has an answer.

The Historic Remodel

Mark Smith wasn’t about to let a 19th century staircase stand between him and the second floor. He reports on platform lifts.

The Techie Approach

The voice controlled home is here, and Sonny Ali shares how it has changed his life for the better.

The Temporary Solution

Ian Ruder checks out the Wheel Pad, a temporary accessible housing solution for people with new injuries.

Blueprints

Accessible designer Charles Schwab shares plans for the accessible add-on of your dreams.

Home Hacks

While you’re waiting on your winning lottery numbers, Alex Ghenis has some budget solutions to boost your home’s accessibility.