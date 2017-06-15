Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

NEWS



In the White House’s latest blow to the disability community, the Trump administration’s proposed 2017 federal budget outlines major cuts to disability support programs, including $610 billion in additional cuts to Medicaid, $72 billion in direct cuts to Social Security Disability, and significant cuts to affordable housing and nutrition programs, among others.

TRENDING

This three-and-a-half-minute video, now viewed over half a million times on Facebook, shows Freedom Trax, a roll-on attachment that transforms your manual wheelchair into an off-road power chair able to navigate the roughest of terrain. Whether you’re a para, quad, or whatever unidentified disability this model does (or doesn’t) have, this video is worth a watch.

Whether it’s a ramped drift boat or a modified ocean-going rig ready to handle wind and waves, there is a power boat capable of getting you out on the water. Experienced anglers give their tips — from an ice chest transfer bench to a stepped swim deck to optimal control placement — to help turn your boating dreams into reality.

Often, traveling off the beaten path has its benefits. Take Slovenia, a small country in central Europe that packs a big punch: accessible trails around gorgeous alpine lakes, lift-accessible thermal spas, Adriatic villages connected by a paved bike path, and wheelchair-friendly historical sites.

Do you swipe right for love? By following these few tips, and making disability just an interesting part of your larger story, you can raise your odds for landing a date online, and just maybe meet Ms. or Mr. Right.

